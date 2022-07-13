English
    Ipca Lab Q1 PAT may dip 41.4% YoY to Rs 179.8 cr: ICICI Direct

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,443 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    July 13, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST
    Ipca Lab to merge two units with itself. Ipca Laboratories said its board approved merging Tonira Exports Ltd. and Ramdev Chemical Pvt. Ltd., wholly owned subsidiaries with the Company, subject to necessary approvals. The firm earlier reported consolidated net profit that fell 19.3% YoY to Rs 130.23 crore. Revenue rose 15.6% from a year ago to Rs 1,289.10 crore in the quarter.

    ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Ipca Lab to report net profit at Rs 179.8 crore down 41.4% year-on-year (up 38.1% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,443 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 28.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 36.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 299.4 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 13, 2022 07:33 pm
