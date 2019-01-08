App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Intel working with Facebook on AI chip coming later this year

The chips are Intel's gambit to retain hold of a fast-growing segment of the artificial intelligence computing market but will face competition from similar chips from Nvidia Corp and Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services unit.

Reuters
Intel Corp said on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it is working with Facebook Inc to put the final touches on a new artificial intelligence chip in the second half of this year.

The chips are Intel's gambit to retain hold of a fast-growing segment of the artificial intelligence computing market but will face competition from similar chips from Nvidia Corp and Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services unit.

 
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 08:16 am

