Instrucko raises $1 million in funding round led by MVK Group

Language learning platform Instrucko said it has closed $1 million as a part of its pre-Series a fundraising led by London-based MVK Group.

The financing is a follow-up on the December seed round.

The amount raised will be utilised for business expansion across India and the Middle East, with an aim to provide children between the ages of 3 to 15 access to premium content across the world, the company said in a statement. Instrucko also said it will hire educationists across the world.

"instrucko prides itself on creating superior content to improve the learning pedagogy. Our focus has always been on great content and great teaching while technology has only been an aggregator. Our mission is to equip learners with the skills needed to succeed globally. This funding will help us expand, create more content and focus on technology and artificial intelligence (AI) powered analytics,"said Devvaki Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Instrucko.

Founded in July 2020, Instrucko specialises in teaching English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Hindi, public speaking and creative writing to children aged 3-15 years.