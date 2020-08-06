172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|insolvency-and-bankruptcy-board-amends-liquidation-process-regulations-5656321.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board amends liquidation process regulations

The regulations require the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to fix the fee payable to the liquidator.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on August 6 amended regulations for liquidation process, providing more clarity on fee payable to liquidators. IBBI is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which provides for market-linked and time-bound resolution of stressed assets. In case the insolvency resolution process does not succeed, then the company concerned goes for liquidation.

The regulations require the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to fix the fee payable to the liquidator. Where the fee has not been fixed by the CoC, the regulations provide for a fee as a percentage of the amount realised and of the amount distributed by the liquidator.

An official release on Thursday said there have been instances where a liquidator realises the amount while another liquidator distributes the same to stakeholders.

Close

"The amendment made to the regulations today clarifies that where a liquidator realises any amount, but does not distribute the same, he shall be entitled to a fee corresponding to the amount realised by him.

"Likewise, where a liquidator distributes any amount, which is not realised by him, he shall be entitled to a fee corresponding to the amount distributed by him," the release said.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #Business #India #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.