App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Innolia Energy announces Rs 225 cr investment in solar module, EV products manufacturing

"Leveraging years of developing advanced technology solutions for companies in the US, Innolia Energy's manufacturing plant (300MW) in India delivers a fully integrated and customisable system solution of solar panels, lithium-battery and EV products manufacturing under a single roof," a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US-based Innolia Energy on Monday said it has launched a project entailing investment of Rs 225 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for solar modules, lithium battery and electric vehicle (EV) products.

"Leveraging years of developing advanced technology solutions for companies in the US, Innolia Energy's manufacturing plant (300MW) in India delivers a fully integrated and customisable system solution of solar panels, lithium-battery and EV products manufacturing under a single roof," a company statement said.

According to the statement, the manufacturing unit is India's first fully integrated solar and lithium battery pack manufacturing company providing technology integration solutions for general-purpose or application-specific renewable markets.

Close

Innolia Energy was founded by Arvind Reddy, who has over 27 years of experience in the industry and has worked in companies such as Altera/ Intel/Cirrus Logic/SST/Microchip.

related news

As an investor and entrepreneur, he has been involved in successful startups, and is currently focused on developing chip and system-level solutions in power and renewable sectors.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.