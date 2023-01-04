Indus Towers appoints Prachur Sah as MD & CEO

Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Wednesday said it has appointed Prachur Sah as managing director and chief executive officer of the company with effect from January 3, 2023.

The position had been vacant since the resignation of Bimal Dayal in July.

Prior to his appointment as MD and CEO of Indus Towers, Sah led the oil and gas vertical of Vedanta, Cairn.

At Vedanta, he was instrumental in leading the next phase of organizational growth with a focus on delivering volumes, cost, growth projects, etc.

"As India enters the 5G era, Indus Towers stands to play a crucial role in partnership with various stakeholders including mobile operators," Sah said.

He was previously associated with Schlumberger for close to 18 years in various roles including Managing Director of South Asia region, leadership positions in line management, HR, safety, marketing across the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, India, and the US.