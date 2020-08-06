172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|indoco-remedies-gets-usfda-nod-for-schizophrenia-bipolar-disorder-treatment-drug-5653621.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indoco Remedies gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder treatment drug

In a BSE filing, Indoco Remedies announced receipt of approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Olanzapine Tablets USP in the strengths of 2.5mg, 5mg, 7.5 mg, 10mg, 15mg and 20 mg.

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Olanzapine tablets, indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug 'Zyprexa' of Eli Lilly.

Quoting IMS data, Indoco Remedies said the US market size of Olanzapine tablets is USD 65 million.

Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Kare Panandikar said this approval from the US health regulator will further supplement the solid dosage business for Indoco in the US.

Olanzapine is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The drug may also be used in combination with other medication to treat depression and certain mental conditions.

Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading 1.67 percent higher at Rs 238.05 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 11:00 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.