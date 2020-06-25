India's sugar output could jump 12% in FY21: ISMA

Trade body Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) on June 25 said India's sugar production in the next marketing year could jump by 12 percent from a year ago as farmers in the second-biggest producing western state of Maharashtra expanded the area under sugar cane.

The country's sugar output could rise to 30.5 million tonnes (MT) in the marketing year starting from October 1, up from 27.2MT this year, the ISMA said in a statement.

Maharashtra is expected to produce 10.13MT in the new season, up from 6.16MT this year, the trade body said.