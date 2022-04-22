India's payments processor NPCI to recruit 250 engineering graduates

NPCI stated fresh Engineering Graduates will get to work on live projects and create path-breaking products that touch a million lives every day

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the country's flagship payments processor, has announced a hiring campaign that aims to recruit over 250 graduate engineering trainees across the country.

NPCI will also be offering ‘Learn DeepTech while you Earn’ programme for the trainees to pursue one year post graduate certification in artificial intelligence or blockchain from a reputed institution.

The trainees will be placed at NPCI’s facilities in key metros across India. Fresh graduates will get to work on products like UPI, RuPay, and FASTag that touch the lives of millions every day. They will also get to work with a technology team of 550 plus specialists.

NPCI is an initiative of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks’ Association under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 for creating a payments and settlement infrastructure.





