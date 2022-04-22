English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India's payments processor NPCI to recruit 250 engineering graduates

    NPCI will also be offering ‘Learn DeepTech while you Earn’ programme for the trainees to pursue one year post graduate certification in artificial intelligence or blockchain from a reputed institution

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    NPCI stated fresh Engineering Graduates will get to work on live projects and create path-breaking products that touch a million lives every day

    NPCI stated fresh Engineering Graduates will get to work on live projects and create path-breaking products that touch a million lives every day

    National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the country's flagship payments processor, has announced a hiring campaign that aims to recruit over 250 graduate engineering trainees across the country.

    NPCI will also be offering ‘Learn DeepTech while you Earn’ programme for the trainees to pursue one year post graduate certification in artificial intelligence or blockchain from a reputed institution.

    The trainees will be placed at NPCI’s facilities in key metros across India. Fresh graduates will get to work on products like UPI, RuPay, and FASTag that touch the lives of millions every day. They will also get to work with a technology team of 550 plus specialists.

    NPCI is an initiative of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks’ Association under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 for creating a payments and settlement infrastructure.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Artificial Intelligence #blockchain #Engineering Trainees #Graduate Engineering Trainees #machine learning #National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) #Placement drive
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 01:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.