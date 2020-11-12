PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian Oil runs at full capacity on demand rebound

IOC has been gradually raising crude runs at its plants, which plunged to about 39 percent at the beginning of April when a nationwide coronavirus lockdown hit fuel demand.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp has been operating at 100 percent capacity since early November as local fuel demand has recovered, its chairman S.M. Vaidya said.

IOC has been gradually raising crude runs at its plants, which plunged to about 39 percent at the beginning of April when a nationwide coronavirus lockdown hit fuel demand.

Along with its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp, IOC controls about a third of the 5 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity in India, where fuel demand in October rose by 2.5 percent, its first year-on-year rise in eight months.

Close

IOC is operating at full capacity despite lower global refining margins as its "mandate" is to meet the local fuel demand, Vaidya told an oil industry conference on Thursday.

"Refining margins are very poor, in fact they are just not sustainable ... but we are also investing heavily in petrochemicals as a strategy to de-risk the business of low margins," Vaidya said during the ADIPEC event.

Like other Indian refiners, IOC normally operates its plants at more than installed capacity. Vaidya said the situation will return to normal in next quarter.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Business #Indian Oil Corp

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.