Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 10:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India to ask foreign firms to source more local materials for government projects

Indian authorities have been aggressively promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship campaign of a self-reliant economy by urging domestic manufacturers to cut down on imports.

Reuters

India will demand foreign firms use more locally produced materials when working on government-run projects, a government order said late on September 18.

The Indian trade ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ordered all government administrative divisions to notify it of projects valued above 10 billion rupees ($135.96 million) that are planned for the next five years.

DPIIT has still to announce the new local content requirement threshold for foreign firms entering into partnerships for state-run infrastructure projects. The threshold is currently 20-50 percent.

Firms in countries which do not allow Indian companies to participate in their government projects will not be allowed to tender bids for Indian government projects, the order said.

 
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 10:41 pm

tags #Business #DPIIT #India #Make in India #Narendra Modi

