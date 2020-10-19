172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|india-needs-to-export-6-million-tonnes-sugar-as-output-rebounds-trade-body-5982621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India needs to export 6 million tonnes sugar as output rebounds: Trade body

The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener is likely to produce 31MT of sugar in the new season, nearly 13 percent more than a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Reuters

India needs to export 6 million tonnes (MT) of sugar in 2020/21 marketing year started on October 1 as the production is set to jump on higher area, a leading trade body said on Monday.

India started the new marketing year with carry forward stocks of 10.64MT, lower than the 14.58MT a year ago, the ISMA said.
tags #Business #Economy #Indian Sugar Mills Association #sugar

