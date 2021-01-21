India Cements Q3 PAT to Rs. 61.6 cr: Yes Securities

ACC | Company announced the commissioning of new cement production facility at the company's existing Sindri Grinding Unit in Jharkhand.

Yes Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects India Cements to report net profit at Rs. 61.6 crore (down 11% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,245.8 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 732.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 450.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 221.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.