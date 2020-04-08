App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In charts | India lockdown Day 15: Total COVID-19 cases, state-wise break up and global tally

On April 6, there were 704 additional cases compare to the previous day. However, additional cases were only 508 and 405 on April 7 and 8, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has completed Day 15 of its 21-day nationwide lockdown against the novel coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India so far stood at 5,194, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

India reported its first COVID-19 case in Kerala on January 30, which rose to three cases by February 3.

As of 8 am of April 8, total active cases stood at 4,643, with the death toll at 149 and the number of persons cured at 401.

Covid-19 april 8

Though the total numbers of cases has increased, there seems to be some bit of relief if we view the data for the last two days. On April 6, there were 704 additional cases compare to the previous day. However, additional cases were only 508 and 405 on April 7 and 8, respectively.

Covid-19 15 days

Data suggests that Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infected cases at 1,018.

Covid-19 statewise

Data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre suggests that the total number of infected globally stands at 14,31,900. United State has the most number of infected at 3,99,929, followed by Spain and Italy at 1,41,942 and 1,35,586, respectively.

Covid-19 world

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #infographic #Moneycontrol Datawatch

