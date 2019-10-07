IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co defaults on redemption of preference shares

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company on October 7 said it has defaulted on redemption of preference shares worth Rs 39.5 crore in favour of Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd. The due date of redemption was September 30.

"Due to the present circumstances in relation to the company...the company is unable to redeem the preference shares on the due date," it said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Default on the redemption is with respect to non-convertible redeemable cumulative preference shares and optionally convertible preference shares.

The debt crisis at the infrastructure lender IL&FS, which created a turmoil in the Indian financial market and led to a situation of liquidity tightening in the system, came to light following a series of defaults by its group companies beginning September 2018.