IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co defaults on redemption of preference shares

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company on October 7 said it has defaulted on redemption of preference shares worth Rs 39.5 crore in favour of Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd. The due date of redemption was September 30.

"Due to the present circumstances in relation to the company...the company is unable to redeem the preference shares on the due date," it said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Default on the redemption is with respect to non-convertible redeemable cumulative preference shares and optionally convertible preference shares.

The debt crisis at the infrastructure lender IL&FS, which created a turmoil in the Indian financial market and led to a situation of liquidity tightening in the system, came to light following a series of defaults by its group companies beginning September 2018.

The company's shares closed at Rs 3.87 apiece on the BSE, down 3.25 per cent as compared to the previous close. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.