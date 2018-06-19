Idea completes nationwide VoLTE rollout

Merger-bound Idea Cellular today said it rolled out VoLTE service across all its 20 4G circles, by adding five more-- Himachal, Odisha, Assam, Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir to the high speed network.

With this, Idea becomes the only operator to offer VoLTE services across its 20 circles. The company also announced those of its customers who choose to use VoLTE will get 30GB free data.

Customers will get 10 GB data on making the first VoLTE call, additional 10 GB on giving feedback on the service after 4 weeks, and another 10 GB on giving feedback after eight weeks, the company which is being merged with larger rival Vodafone said.