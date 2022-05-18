IDBI Bank divests entire 19.18% stake in ARCIL

IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it has divested its entire stake of over 19% in ARCIL to Avenue India Resurgence Pte. The lender, however, did not disclose the deal value.

"…IDBI Bank has sold its entire holding of 6,23,23,800 fully paid-up equity shares constituting 19.18% of the total equity share capital of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL) on May 18, 2022 to Avenue India Resurgence Pte. Ltd," IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing. With this, the LIC-controlled lender said it ceases to be a sponsor shareholder of ARCIL.

Stock of IDBI Bank closed 0.39% down at Rs 38.10 apiece on BSE.





