App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IBLA 2020: Arun Jaitley honoured with Hall of Fame, Mukesh Ambani is the iconic business leader of the decade

Take a look at the pictures from the IBLA 2020 event.

CNBC-TV18 hosted India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai on February 28, 2020. One of the most prestigious business awards in the country, the IBLA event saw the participation of political bigwigs and corporate leaders. Take a look at the pictures from the award night. (Image: nw18.com)
1/16

CNBC-TV18 hosted India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai on February 28, 2020. One of the most prestigious business awards in the country, the IBLA event saw the participation of political bigwigs and corporate leaders. Take a look at the pictures from the award night. (Image: nw18.com)

Hall of fame | Arun Jaitley
2/16

Hall of fame | Arun Jaitley

Lifetime achievement award | Deepak Parekh, HDFC Chairman
3/16

Lifetime achievement award | Deepak Parekh, HDFC Chairman

Iconic business leader of the decade | Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Ltd
4/16

Iconic business leader of the decade | Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Ltd

State of the year | Maharashtra
5/16

State of the year | Maharashtra

Iconic company of the decade | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
6/16

Iconic company of the decade | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Brand campaign of the year |Fevicol
7/16

Brand campaign of the year |Fevicol

Outstanding company of the year | HDFC
8/16

Outstanding company of the year | HDFC

Iconic entertainment leader of the decade: Karan Johar
9/16

Iconic entertainment leader of the decade: Karan Johar

Iconic sports leader of the decade | Pullela Gopichand
10/16

Iconic sports leader of the decade | Pullela Gopichand

Young Turk of the year | Rivigo, technology-enabled logistics firm
11/16

Young Turk of the year | Rivigo, technology-enabled logistics firm

Young Turk startup of the year | Bengaluru-based Meesho
12/16

Young Turk startup of the year | Bengaluru-based Meesho

Outstanding Business leader of the year | Rajesh Gopinath, CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services
13/16

Outstanding Business leader of the year | Rajesh Gopinath, CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services

Special Jury recommendation award | Nykaa
14/16

Special Jury recommendation award | Nykaa

The Disruptors | National Payments Corporation of India for disrupting fintech. (Image: nw18.com)
15/16

The Disruptors | National Payments Corporation of India for disrupting fintech. (Image: nw18.com)

Most promising company of the year | Vinati Organics Ltd
16/16

Most promising company of the year | Vinati Organics Ltd

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #IBLA #IBLA 2020 #India Business Leader Award #Mukesh Ambani #Slideshow

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.