IBLA 2020: Arun Jaitley honoured with Hall of Fame, Mukesh Ambani is the iconic business leader of the decade

Take a look at the pictures from the IBLA 2020 event. 1/16 CNBC-TV18 hosted India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai on February 28, 2020. One of the most prestigious business awards in the country, the IBLA event saw the participation of political bigwigs and corporate leaders. Take a look at the pictures from the award night. (Image: nw18.com) 2/16 Hall of fame | Arun Jaitley 3/16 Lifetime achievement award | Deepak Parekh, HDFC Chairman 4/16 Iconic business leader of the decade | Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Ltd 5/16 State of the year | Maharashtra 6/16 Iconic company of the decade | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 7/16 Brand campaign of the year |Fevicol 8/16 Outstanding company of the year | HDFC 9/16 Iconic entertainment leader of the decade: Karan Johar 10/16 Iconic sports leader of the decade | Pullela Gopichand 11/16 Young Turk of the year | Rivigo, technology-enabled logistics firm 12/16 Young Turk startup of the year | Bengaluru-based Meesho 13/16 Outstanding Business leader of the year | Rajesh Gopinath, CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services 14/16 Special Jury recommendation award | Nykaa 15/16 The Disruptors | National Payments Corporation of India for disrupting fintech. (Image: nw18.com) 16/16 Most promising company of the year | Vinati Organics Ltd First Published on Mar 3, 2020 06:34 pm