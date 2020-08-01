Hyundai Motor India sales drop 28% in July

Domestic sales last month were at 38,200 units as against 39,010 units in July 2019, down by 2 percent. Exports were down 83 percent at 3,100 units last month as compared to 18,300 units in the year-ago period.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported a 28 percent decline in total sales to 41,300 units in July. The company had sold 57,310 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.
Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said the company has been able to contribute towards triggering the country's economic revival.