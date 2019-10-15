App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Huawei deploys India's first AI based pre-5G tech on Vodafone Idea network

The telecom gear maker claimed that the deployment of AI-based massive MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) network will enhance user experience by three-fold within the same set of spectrum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Monday said it has deployed India's first artificial intelligence (AI) based pre-5G technology on Vodafone Idea network.

The telecom gear maker claimed that the deployment of AI-based massive MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) network will enhance user experience by three-fold within the same set of spectrum.

"We are consistently deploying futuristic, next generation technologies to enhance the capacity and efficiency of our network. Adding AI capabilities to India's largest deployment of massive MIMO for enhancing user experience is a further testament of our commitment to create a future-proof network for the digital era," Vodafone Idea Ltd Chief Technology Officer Vishant Vora said in a statement.

Massive MIMO leverages 5G technologies in 4G network, it added.

"We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea Limited in making them ready for the 5G-led future. The deployed solution will enable Vodafone Idea to enhance their pre-5G massive MIMO network," Huawei India CEO Jay Chen said.

At present, Vodafone Idea network has India's largest and world's third largest massive MIMO deployment, the statement said.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:18 am

