HPCL launches first polymer brand foraying into petrochemical business

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) launched its first polymer brand foraying into the petrochemical business.

The polymer brand of the Oil Marketing Company (OMC)—called HP Durapol—will cover various grades of HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) & PP (Poly Propylene), HPCL said in a press release.

Petrochemicals are chemical products obtained from petroleum during the process of refining. Polymers constitute around 70 percent of petrochemicals.

HPCL plans to start the pre-marketing of polymers claiming that it would be the precursor to the marketing of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) products.

HRRL is a joint venture between HPCL and the Rajasthan Government with an equity share of 74 percent and 26 percent, respectively. The project involves setting up a greenfield 9 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum (MMTPA) refinery cum petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain said the pre-marketing of polymers before the commissioning of HRRL, will provide a unique opportunity for HPCL to learn the nuances of this new line of business and establish itself as a leading polymer brand in the market.

HPCL polymer products will cater to several end-use segments e.g. Food, Agriculture, Textile, Construction, Medical etc, the company said.