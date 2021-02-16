How Snapchat is getting photobombed in India by its rivals

In 2017, a former Snapchat employee alleged in a lawsuit that a couple of years earlier, CEO Evan Spiegel was not interested in his proposal to pursue growth in international markets. Spiegel, alleged the former employee, said that Snapchat was “only for rich people” and that he wasn’t interested in expanding into “poor countries like India…” Snapchat denied the claims made in the lawsuit, which had caused an uproar in India.



Three years since that suit was filed, India has become one of the fastest growing markets for the company. At 74.35 million users as of January 2021, it is Snapchat’s second-largest market in terms of the potential audience that can be reached through advertisements, according to a joint report by media company We are Social and social media management platform Hootsuite. (Potential audience reach does not mean daily active users. It is the target audience an ad is estimated to reach every time it is posted.)

Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets, Snap (Snapchat’s parent company), confirmed the growth surge. “In 2020 we saw our community in India grow faster than ever before — strengthening throughout the year — with over 150 percent daily active user growth YoY in Q420. India is a key market for Snap,” he said in an emailed response.

Indeed, India is second only to the company’s largest market, the US, where it has an audience of 108 million.

This was not always the case. The joint report by We are Social and HootSuite released in 2019 estimated that the potential audience Snapchat could reach in India through advertising was 11.15 million users, as of January 2019. The country was ranked fifth after the US (93.25 million), France (18 million), the UK (17.5 million), and Saudi Arabia (13.65 million).

Clearly, a lot can happen in a year.

And yet, when it comes to monetisation, Snapchat is still a long way behind rivals such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.