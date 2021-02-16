How Snapchat is getting photobombed in India by its rivals

Murugesan did not reveal the company’s revenue figures for India. “What I can say is that we have grown our revenues in India in response to enthusiasm from and successful outcomes for advertisers of all sizes.”
However, a source familiar with the company’s operations said Snapchat has been struggling to monetise in India. “I doubt if the revenue from India is more than $20 million,” he said.
Going by the company’s earnings numbers, revenues grew 62 percent year-on-year to $911 million for the quarter ending December 2020. India is clubbed with Rest of the World, where revenues increased 27 percent to $111 million y-o-y. North America accounted for about $659 million (72 percent y-o-y) and Europe $142 million (54 percent y-o-y).
Snapchat’s competitors boasted strong Q4 numbers, too. Facebook reported $28.07 billion in revenues for the quarter ended December 2020, led by the US. According to business intelligence platform Tofler, Facebook’s India revenue was about $175 million (Rs 1,277 crore) for the year ended March 2020, up 43 percent y-o-y. The company does not declare revenue from Instagram separately in its earnings reports. But media reports indicate Instagram accounted for more than a quarter of the company’s revenue in 2019.
YouTube generated about $6.9 billion in ad revenue for the December 2020 quarter, according to Alphabet’s earnings report. It is not clear how much of that came from India. However, Google India registered about $742 million (Rs 5385 crore) revenue for the year ended March 2020, up 35 percent y-o-y, according to Tofler.
The source cited earlier said the company started out with a small team to engage with advertisers and creators, and build strategic partnerships. But apart from the strategic partnership with Samsung, other deals have been few and far in between, said the source. These include tie-ups with the Dentsu Aegis Network to drive growth and support advertisers who target its young user base.
Murugesan also said that the company has collaborated with brands such as Amazon Prime Video, Swiggy, Nykaa, Spotify, and One Plus.
Gen Z — those aged between 13 and 24 years — makes up more than 70 percent of users on the platform. This niche user base gives Snapchat an edge over its rivals as far as this segment is concerned. For instance, Facebook’s user base has everyone from teens to senior citizens. In the case of Instagram, the vast majority of the users are aged between 18 and 35 years.
Influencers and marketing executives believe the company certainly has potential. “In Snapchat, there is less clutter,” explains Chawla of Social Beat, since most of the users are youngsters, making targeting easier.
Manish Verma, a Snapchat influencer and CEO of Social Thunderbolt, which specialises in Snapchat marketing, works with both US and Indian clients. He felt that “for brands targeting the 13-24 group, there is no better platform than Snapchat”.
According to 2011 Census data, India has about 229 million people in the 15-24 age group and 236 million who are 10-19 years of age, potential Snapchat users.