How are crypto investors celebrating the FIFA World Cup?

As football season kickstarted with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, cryptocurrency investor fans are looking to own a piece of their favourite football teams through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to a survey conducted by cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin across 20,180 crypto investors between January and September of 2022, and 8,022 users in KuCoin communities in November 2022, nearly 48 percent of football fans want to trade fan tokens for sports teams. Four out of every 10 investors in France, Spain, Vietnam, Germany and Brazil identify themselves as football fans. Around 35 percent of the respondents have traded in NFTs in the last 6 months, of this 42 percent are interested in Sports NFTs.