Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hotel Leela defaults on payment of quarterly interest to LIC

Hotel Leela Venture said its operating cash flows are not sufficient to service its term loans and NCDs and the funds of the company are escrowed with its lenders and are also monitored by the lenders.

Cash-strapped hospitality chain Hotel Leela Venture has defaulted in payment of quarterly interest of Rs 2.12 crore to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Hotel Leela Venture, which currently has a debt of over Rs 3,600 crore, had issued secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 90 crore to LIC in December 2008.

"The company has defaulted in payment of quarterly interest of Rs 2.12 crore, which was due on September 19, 2018," Hotel Leela Venture said in a regulatory filing.

Hotel Leela Venture said its operating cash flows are not sufficient to service its term loans and NCDs and the funds of the company are escrowed with its lenders and are also monitored by the lenders.

"The company is evaluating various options for a viable restructuring, including sale/monetisation of non-core assets, sale of hotels, equity infusion and debt refinancing by investors, etc," it added.

Hotel Leela Venture said the total interest outstanding as on date is Rs 13.80 crore and principal redemption amount outstanding as on date is Rs 45 crore.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 11:19 am

