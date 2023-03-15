Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on March 18-19

BJP+ surpasses majority mark in Tripura and Nagaland (File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two-day visit to Gujarat on March 18 and 19 during which he will attend a host of programmes, including a dairy industry convention and convocation of two universities, officials said on Wednesday.

Shah will also offer prayers at the Somnath temple, they said.

On March 18, the home minister will attend the 49th dairy industry convention organised by the Indian Dairy Association in Gandhinagar, attend a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) and launch a free food campaign at the Gandhinagar civil hospital, officials said.

Shah will also inaugurate the Nardipur pond and lay the foundation stone and e-inaugurate various development works of Vasan pond and Kalol before attending the convocation of Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara, officials said.

On March 19, the home minister will inaugurate the APMC Kishan Bhawan at Junagarh besides laying the foundation stone of the headquarters of the Junagadh district bank.

He will also offer prayers at the Somnath temple, launch Somnath Trust's mobile app and e-launch various development works, officials said.

In the evening, Shah will attend the convocation ceremony of the Gujarat central university.