Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals: target of Rs 3100: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent has reported a healthy performance for the quarter, largely backed by a growth in the domestic and Europe business, while the US and the Brazil business continued to remain under pressure. Going ahead the outlook for the India business is healthy and the company expects to outperform the industry growth backed by price increase and new product launches. Europe business too is on the path to improvement. Lack of new launches, price erosion, OAL/WL status at Indrad Dahej & US plant could drag the US business, while adverse currency movements to impact growth in Brazil business.

Outlook

We retain Hold recommendation on Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) with a revised PT of Rs 3100.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.