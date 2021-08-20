MARKET NEWS

English
Hold Petronet LNG: target of Rs 245: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated August 19, 2021.

August 20, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG


Petronet LNG, a JV between leading PSU oil companies, is involved in LNG import and regasification. The company operates two LNG terminals at Dahej and Kochi Total nameplate capacity of the company is 22.5 MMTPA


Outlook


We retain our HOLD rating on the stock We value Petronet LNG at Rs 245 i.e. 11.5x P/E on FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
first published: Aug 20, 2021 12:22 pm

