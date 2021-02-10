Hold NTPC: target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC

NTPC reported an operationally decent set of Q3FY21 numbers. In terms of operational performance, generation and energy sold were higher than estimates, which led to revenues and PAT beat for the quarter. The company is well on track to achieve its guidance of commercial capacity addition and has forecasted a higher number for FY22 as well. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 3/share.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 105 (Rs 88 earlier), valued at 0.75x FY23E book value

