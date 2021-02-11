Hold Bank of India: target of Rs 68: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bank of India

Bank of India (BOI) reported mixed results, wherein operating performance was below expectations (NII, PPOP, PAT below estimates), but CASA deposits rose on a q-o-q basis and encouraging asset-quality performance. Global net interest margin (NIM) fell by 8 bps from 2.66% in Q2FY2021 to 2.58% in Q3FY2021, down 40 bps y-o-y. Domestic NIM also contracted to 2.81% in Q3FY2021, down 7 bps from Q2FY2021. We believe asset-quality headwinds are likely to persist in the medium term; however, high PCR and the expected recovery may somewhat soften the impact.

Outlook

BOI currently trades at 0.31x/0.26x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS. We have finetuned our estimates. We maintain our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 68.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.