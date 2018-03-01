App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 24, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Holani Consultant enters merchant banking space

Financial consultancy firm Holani Consultant has entered into the merchant banking sector, a company official said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Financial consultancy firm Holani Consultant has entered into the merchant banking sector, a company official said today.

The company recently received approval from the capital market regulator Sebi for merchant banking operations, company director Ashok Holani told reporters here.

The company provides services such as SME IPO, mainboard IPO, company valuation, merger and acquisition and undertaking works.

It will be Rajasthan's second merchant banking company to provide integrated services in corporate sector, the director said.

The company has been providing financial consultancy for last 17 years.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC