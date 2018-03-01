Holani Consultant enters merchant banking space

Financial consultancy firm Holani Consultant has entered into the merchant banking sector, a company official said today.

The company recently received approval from the capital market regulator Sebi for merchant banking operations, company director Ashok Holani told reporters here.

The company provides services such as SME IPO, mainboard IPO, company valuation, merger and acquisition and undertaking works.

It will be Rajasthan's second merchant banking company to provide integrated services in corporate sector, the director said.

The company has been providing financial consultancy for last 17 years.