Hiranandani installs EV charging stations at its Thane project

Realtor Hiranandani Group said it had initiated installation of charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) at its project in Thane.

The groups has signed with EVRE to install and operate the charging stations. The company said the facility is being used by residents, work force at Hiranandani Estate, and is also open for public charging on a pay per use basis.

"Electricity for the EV charging is being supplied by MSDCL, as per 'Green Meter' for EV charging units," the company said in a statement.

The stations have four functional charging points, with provisions for both slow and fast for four and two wheelers. Charging points at individual parking lots can be installed if a residents places a request.

Future developments within the township will have pre-installed charging points, cabling, and equipment, Hiranandani Group said.

The status of charging infrastructure and booking facility will be available on the BLUApps.

"This is an upgraded value proposition, providing excellent customer experience following the principle of Conscious Consumerism, which in turn defines well informed business decisions that result in positive impact: socially, economically and ecologically. All the future residential projects in the township will enjoy this service, adding to the sustainable development goals and customer delight," the company's Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani said.