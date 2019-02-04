App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hima Das, Smriti Mandhana in Forbes India's 30 Under 30, here are others who made the list

Other young achievers include YouTube personality Prajakta Koli and young singer Meghna Mishra

Famed athlete Hima Das, cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Aayush Agrawal of Wok Express are among the top 30 achievers that featured on Forbes India's sixth annual 'Forbes India 30 Under 30' list for extraordinary and disruptive achievements in business.

Other young achievers include YouTube personality Prajakta Koli, singer Meghna Mishra who featured in Amit Trivedi's album Secret Superstar and entrepreneurs across the spectrum like entertainment, hospitality and technology.

Forbes chooses these achievers on the basis of four broad criteria across 16 categories: the impact of their achievements, their ability to disrupt the environment they operate in, the scalability of the business or line of work, and their potential to stay a long-term talent.

"The odds of success have little to do with whether you are 25 or 52. It's just that starting early helps. And that's why our 30 under 30 listing matters," said Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India. "Team Forbes India's 30 under 30 package is our effort to celebrate the audacity and enterprise of India's youngest and budding talent."

These under-30-years-old achievers are selected after a thorough research process. Get the complete list of achievers here: www.forbesindia.com
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 10:07 am

tags #Business #entrepreneurship #Forbes #India

