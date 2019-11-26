Hewlett Packard Enterprise revenue misses estimates, shares fall

HPE's revenue fell 9.2 percent to $7.22 billion, below analysts' estimates of $7.4 billion.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on November 25, hit by lower demand for its servers and storage products, sending its shares down about 4 percent in trading after the bell.
Sales in its IT business, which makes storage and data centre networking products, fell 10.5 percent, while its unit that makes wireless network products posted a 6.5 percent drop.
The company had previously warned of "uneven demand" due to US-China trade tensions.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, known for its computer servers, beat analysts' average estimates for quarterly profit. Excluding items, it earned 49 cents per share, compared to estimates of 46 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
HPE, whose shares have risen 32 percent this year, maintained expectations for full-year adjusted profit of between $1.78 per share and $1.94 per share.
The company posted net earnings of $480 million (£374.12 million), or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a loss of $757 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.