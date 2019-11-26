App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Hewlett Packard Enterprise revenue misses estimates, shares fall

HPE's revenue fell 9.2 percent to $7.22 billion, below analysts' estimates of $7.4 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Hewlett-Packard | In 1938, Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard started the company with an initial investment of $538 from Packard's garage in Palo Alto, California. Today, the company is worth over $57 billion. The garage in Palo Alto is not only the birthplace of HP but Silicon Valley itself, as many tech startups followed the company's footsteps and set up operations in the area. (Image: Reuters)
Hewlett-Packard | In 1938, Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard started the company with an initial investment of $538 from Packard's garage in Palo Alto, California. Today, the company is worth over $57 billion. The garage in Palo Alto is not only the birthplace of HP but Silicon Valley itself, as many tech startups followed the company's footsteps and set up operations in the area. (Image: Reuters)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on November 25, hit by lower demand for its servers and storage products, sending its shares down about 4 percent in trading after the bell.

Sales in its IT business, which makes storage and data centre networking products, fell 10.5 percent, while its unit that makes wireless network products posted a 6.5 percent drop.

The company had previously warned of "uneven demand" due to US-China trade tensions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, known for its computer servers, beat analysts' average estimates for quarterly profit. Excluding items, it earned 49 cents per share, compared to estimates of 46 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

HPE, whose shares have risen 32 percent this year, maintained expectations for full-year adjusted profit of between $1.78 per share and $1.94 per share.

The company posted net earnings of $480 million (£374.12 million), or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a loss of $757 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

HPE's revenue fell 9.2 percent to $7.22 billion, below analysts' estimates of $7.4 billion.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Business #Hewlett Packard

