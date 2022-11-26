GST Council to meet virtually on December 17

The next meeting of the GST Council will be held on December 17 through video conferencing, the council said in a tweet.

"The 48th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 17th December 2022 by Video Conference," the tweet read.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the chairperson of this council.

The 47th meeting was held on June 29 2022, in Chandigarh.

In that meeting, the GST Council had accepted the Bommai-led GoM's interim report and given it three months to decide on other matters.

Also, on November 25, the central government had released Rs 17,000 crore to states as Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation for April-June, the finance ministry said.