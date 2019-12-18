GST Council Meeting LIVE: No change in tax slabs expected, steps to shore up govt revenue likely

Live now
Dec 18, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kerala FM Thomas Isaac: Cutting across political divide, State FMs demand raising fiscal deficit, larger central allocation for programs- Ayushman Bharat, Social Pensions and MGNREGS, support to farmers, interest subvention to SHGs and streamlining of central devolution to avoid ways and means crisis.
West Bengal FM Amit Mitra: The Central government will have not have appropriate funds to compensate states after February.
West Bengal FM Amit Mitra: No GST rate hike was discussed today in the GST Council meeting
GST Council begins discussion on revenue augmentation, sources told CNBC-TV18.
GST Council decides to levy 28 percent on all lotteries after voting, sources told CNBC-TV18.
The GST Council opts for voting for the first time. Voting is being sought to finalise a decision to set GST rate on lottery.
Enabling seamless refunds for exporters, rationalisation of tax rates applicable on lotteries and a probable boost for the beleaguered real estate sector are expected to be on the table for discussion during the GST Council meet today, The Economic Times reports.
Clarification on rates on long-term leases as well as a temporary cess of 2 percent on certain goods could also be on the Council's agenda, the report adds.
The Central GST collection fell short of the Budget Estimate by nearly 40 percent during the April-November period of 2019-20, according to government data.
According to the GST Act, States and Union Territories with Assemblies are guaranteed compensation if the GST revenue growth is less than 14 percent. The amount is payable bi-monthly.