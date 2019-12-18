App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 18, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST Council Meeting LIVE: No change in tax slabs expected, steps to shore up govt revenue likely

Track this space for the latest updates on the GST Council meet on December 18.

  • December 18, 2019 07:03 PM IST

    Kerala FM Thomas Isaac: Cutting across political divide, State FMs demand raising fiscal deficit, larger central allocation for programs- Ayushman Bharat, Social Pensions and MGNREGS, support to farmers, interest subvention to SHGs and streamlining of central devolution to avoid ways and means crisis.

  • December 18, 2019 06:53 PM IST

    West Bengal FM Amit Mitra: The Central government will have not have appropriate funds to compensate states after February.

  • December 18, 2019 06:52 PM IST

    West Bengal FM Amit Mitra: No GST rate hike was discussed today in the GST Council meeting

  • December 18, 2019 05:43 PM IST

    GST Council begins discussion on revenue augmentation, sources told CNBC-TV18.

  • December 18, 2019 05:23 PM IST

    GST Council decides to levy 28 percent on all lotteries after voting, sources told CNBC-TV18.

  • December 18, 2019 05:12 PM IST

    The GST Council opts for voting for the first time. Voting is being sought to finalise a decision to set GST rate on lottery.

  • December 18, 2019 04:15 PM IST

    Enabling seamless refunds for exporters, rationalisation of tax rates applicable on lotteries and a probable boost for the beleaguered real estate sector are expected to be on the table for discussion during the GST Council meet today, The Economic Times reports.
    Clarification on rates on long-term leases as well as a temporary cess of 2 percent on certain goods could also be on the Council's agenda, the report adds. 

  • December 18, 2019 03:38 PM IST
  • December 18, 2019 03:22 PM IST

    According to the GST Act, States and Union Territories with Assemblies are guaranteed compensation if the GST revenue growth is less than 14 percent. The amount is payable bi-monthly.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.