GST Council Meeting LIVE: 28% tax on casinos, online gaming to be reviewed six months after implementation, says Sitharaman

The revenue secretary said that a monitoring cell under Directorate General of GST Intelligence(DGGI)is being set up to monitor offshore gaming companies if they are operating without paying tax.
The press briefing has concluded.
A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held via videoconferencing on August 2. The issues related to the 28 percent tax levy on online gaming, casinos and horse racing were discussed. Stay tuned here for the live updates from the post-meeting press briefing.
If the review after six months of 28 percent GST on casinos, online gaming requires some change in the tax rate or anything, the governmentwill be able to do it via anotificationand will not need the law to be amended again, Revenue Secretary said.
"We will introduce a specific provision in the law requiring that registration will be needed for off-shore online gaming. It will be a simple process,"Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said.
Voting on any decision was not required at the GST Council meeting today as only a few states dissented,Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the decision to levy a 28 percent tax on casinos and online gaming was taken after collective wisdom. The value of supply of online gaming and actionable claim in casinos will be on entry level, she said, pointing out that the Council discussed that if 28 percentis taxed onGGR, the net revenue will be only 11-12 percent.
The current 18 percentGGR results in net 8-9 percent in terms ofrevenue, Sitharamanadded.
The GST Council has agreed to review the 28 percent tax on casinos, online gaming, etc six months after implementation of the tax, FM Sitharaman said. The likely date of implementation is October 1, 2023.
The GST Act amendment will be taken up in this Parliament session, FM Sitharaman said. The likely date of implementation is October 1, she added, further noting that the Council agreed to review GST on online gaming in six months after implementation.
The decision to amend the CGST law had dissenting voices – Delhi, Goa, and Sikkim, FM Sitharaman said.Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said the language of the CGST amendment will take into account Tamil Nadu’s ban on online gaming.
West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra andGujarat asked for 28 percentGST on face value at the earliest, Finance Minister Sitharaman said.
Minister of Delhi wanted the 28 percent taxrate on online gaming reviewed, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, adding that Sikkim and Goa sought reconsideration of the levy on casinos.Tamil Nadu’s representative on GST Council expressed apprehension about what a 28 percent tax on online gaming would mean for the state as it is banned in the state, she added.
The GST Council meeting has concluded. The press conference to be addressed by Finance Minister Sitharaman is expected to begin at 7:15 PM.