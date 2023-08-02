GST Council Meeting LIVE: 28% tax on casinos, online gaming to be reviewed six months after implementation, says Sitharaman

August 02, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the decision to levy a 28 percent tax on casinos and online gaming was taken after collective wisdom. The value of supply of online gaming and actionable claim in casinos will be on entry level, she said, pointing out that the Council discussed that if 28 percentis taxed onGGR, the net revenue will be only 11-12 percent.

The current 18 percentGGR results in net 8-9 percent in terms ofrevenue, Sitharamanadded.