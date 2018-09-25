App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Greenply Industries sets up Euro 11 million facility in Gabon

The company said it targets to hit a capacity utilisation of 55 percent by 2018-19 and scale up to 100 per cent by 2020-21.

Greenply Industries said Tuesday it has set up a new manufacturing facility with an investment of 11 million euros (approx Rs 94 crore) in Gabonese Republic (Gabon) in West Africa.

"The company has put an initial investment of close to Euro 11 million towards installing this facility which has a total processing capacity of 96,000 cubic metres (CBM) of Okoume timber into face veneers annually manufactured out of Okoume timber," Greenply Industries said in a statement.

The company plans to scale up its processing capacity from current 3,000 CBM per month to 8,000 CBM per month by March 2019 with an additional investment outlay in the tune of Euro 4 million (Rs 34 crore) to be made into the facility.

Greenply Industries said it plans to start its own forestry operations in 2019 to augment its raw material supplies. The manufacturing unit is located in NKOK Special Economic Zone in Gabon, West Africa.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Business #Greenply Industries #India

