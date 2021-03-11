English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt working on new technology platforms to recreate success of UPI, GSTN: Report

The project, called National Public Digital Platforms, is reportedly being executed by MeitY

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Bhim UPI (File Image)

Bhim UPI (File Image)

The government is planning to create new technology platforms for sectors such as education, agriculture, women and child development, transport, and logistics.

The government is looking to recreate the success of Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government eMarketplace, and the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), The Economic Times reported.

Such platforms have given rise to new businesses around them and benefited the private sector, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) told the publication.

He said the new digital platforms are being set up with a similar idea in mind.

The project, called National Public Digital Platforms, is being executed by MeitY, the report said. The plan is to integrate all existing applications in these sectors into a single domain.

Close
"The only way India can have the clout of its own in the area of next-generation products and services which we can offer to the entire world is by first organising ourselves into a nationwide ecosystem," he said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aadhaar #Business #India #UPI
first published: Mar 11, 2021 11:48 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.