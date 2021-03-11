Govt working on new technology platforms to recreate success of UPI, GSTN: Report

Bhim UPI (File Image)

The government is planning to create new technology platforms for sectors such as education, agriculture, women and child development, transport, and logistics.

The government is looking to recreate the success of Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government eMarketplace, and the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), The Economic Times reported.

Such platforms have given rise to new businesses around them and benefited the private sector, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) told the publication.

He said the new digital platforms are being set up with a similar idea in mind.

The project, called National Public Digital Platforms, is being executed by MeitY, the report said. The plan is to integrate all existing applications in these sectors into a single domain.

"The only way India can have the clout of its own in the area of next-generation products and services which we can offer to the entire world is by first organising ourselves into a nationwide ecosystem," he said.