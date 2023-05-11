Indian Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is in the process of sending a notice to WhatsApp on the issue of international spam calls to users.

"It is a part of the normal scope of activity of MeitY. We ask questions proactively and they will respond... Platforms are responsible to ensure safety and trust. Openness, safety and trust and accountability are the responsibility of the company," Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on May 11.

"One issue is how do these numbers get out. Is there a database that has gone out, or is it guesswork with a bot through a random number generator. These are things that the platforms will be asked to look at," he added.