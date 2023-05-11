English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    "It is a part of the normal scope of activity of MeitY. We ask questions proactively and they will respond... Platforms are responsible to ensure safety and trust," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is in the process of sending a notice to WhatsApp on the issue of international spam calls to users.

    "It is a part of the normal scope of activity of MeitY. We ask questions proactively and they will respond... Platforms are responsible to ensure safety and trust. Openness, safety and trust and accountability are the responsibility of the company," Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on May 11.

    "One issue is how do these numbers get out. Is there a database that has gone out, or is it guesswork with a bot through a random number generator. These are things that the platforms will be asked to look at," he added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Rajeev Chandrasekhar #WhatsApp #whatsapp spam calls
    first published: May 11, 2023 01:35 pm