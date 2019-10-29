App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt likely to order SFIO probe into DHFL financial irregularities

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is likely to order an SFIO probe on the financial irregularities at troubled mortgage firm DHFL soon, an official said.

The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a couple of days ago, an official said.

There is good enough reason to refer the matter of DHFL to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the official said adding, the report indicates fund diversion and siphoning.

The matter will be referred to the agency in the next few days, the official added.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Business #companiesDHFL #SFIO

