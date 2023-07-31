English
    Govt gets over Rs 3,400 crore dividend from NIIF, ECGC

    The government has already mopped up Rs 5,200 crore as dividends from public sector companies so far in the current fiscal.

    July 31, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST
    Government received Rs 3,031 from NIIF.

    The government has received over Rs 3,400 crore as dividend tranches from NIIF and ECGC. The government has already mopped up Rs 5,200 crore as dividends from public sector companies so far in the current fiscal.

    "Government has respectively received about Rs 3,031 crore and Rs 434 crore from National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL) and ECGC as dividend tranches,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 03:38 pm

