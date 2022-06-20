English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt gets multiple EoIs for FSNL buyout

    The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had in March invited bids for strategic sale of FSNL. The last date for putting in bids was May 5 which was later extended to June 17.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

    The government on Monday said it has received multiple preliminary bids for buying Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL). The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had in March invited bids for strategic sale of FSNL. The last date for putting in bids was May 5 which was later extended to June 17.

    Multiple Expressions of interest (EOIs) received for Strategic Disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL)- a wholly owned subsidiary of MSTC Ltd, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted. After completion of due diligence, DIPAM would invite financial bids from potential buyers of FSNL.

    Incorporated in 1979, FSNL is a subsidiary of MSTC, which comes under the steel ministry. The company is a pioneer in metal scrap recovery and slag handling in India. The government has budgeted to collect Rs 65,000 crore through CPSE disinvestments in 2022-23. So far, it has mopped up Rs 24,544 crore through minority stake sale and share buy back.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #buyout #Companies #EOI #FSNL
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 01:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.