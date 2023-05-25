English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt caps interest subvention amount at Rs 10 cr per IEC in a fiscal

    Exporters get subsidies under the 'Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre and post-shipment Rupee Export Credit'.

    PTI
    May 25, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The government on Thursday capped the amount of interest subvention at Rs 10 crore per IEC (import-export code) holder in one financial year.

    In March last year, the RBI extended the interest equalisation scheme for pre and post-shipment rupee credit for MSME exporters till March 2024 with the objective of boosting outbound shipments.

    Exporters get subsidies under the 'Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre and post-shipment Rupee Export Credit'.

    "The annual net subvention amount would be capped at Rs 10 crore per IEC in a given financial year. All disbursements made from April 1, 2023, shall be counted for an IEC for the current financial year," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice. The interest equalisation rates under the scheme have been revised to 2 per cent and 3 per cent for specified categories of MSME manufacturer exporters.

    Import-Export Code (IEC) is an important document required to undertake the business of inbound and outbound shipments.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Import Export code #interest equalisation scheme #interest subvention #MSME exporters
    first published: May 25, 2023 08:31 pm