you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt appoints Mallikarjuna Rao as MD and CEO of PNB

Rao, 57, currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Allahabad Bank, has been appointed to the new post up to September 18, 2021.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mallikarjuna Rao was on October 1 appointed the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Punjab National Bank, an official order said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for posting of Ch. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Allahabad Bank as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Punjab National Bank, with effect from the date of assumption of office, till 18.09.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order said.

The government in August merged United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank (PSB) in the country.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Appointments Committee of Cabinet #Mallikarjuna Rao #Oriental Bank of Commerce #Punjab National Bank #United Bank of India

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

