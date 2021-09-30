MARKET NEWS

Government extends validity of motor vehicle documents till October-end

Among the documents are driving licences, registration certificates, fitness certificates and all kinds of permits.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST

The Road Transport & Highways Ministry on September 30 extended the validity of motor vehicle documents till October 31, 2021.

Among the documents are driving licences, registration certificates, fitness certificates and all kinds of permits.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has routinely extended the validity of the vehicle documents in order to facilitate the movement of vehicles across the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earlier issued advisories is March 2020, June 2020, August 2020, December 2020, March 2021, and June 2021 in connection with extension of validity of documents.

The government's order requested all the states and union territories to implement the extension so that citizens, transporters and other organisations do not get harassed or face difficulties.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #documents #license #MORTH #pandemic #validity #vehicles
first published: Sep 30, 2021 07:16 pm

