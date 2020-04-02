Google to shut down 'Neighbourly' app

The app was launched in May 2018 in Mumbai and then scaled to other cities like Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Mysore. A few months later, it was made available pan-India.
Tech giant Google will shut down its 'Neighbourly' app - which was designed to help people source local information from their neighbours - as it failed to scale up.
"We set out to build a helpful neighbourhood app that would let neighbours help each other find answers to everyday questions about their neighbourhoods," a Google spokesperson said. However, the product has not grown like the company had hoped, the spokesperson added.
