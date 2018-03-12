App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 12, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goibibo signed as principal sponsor of Mumbai Indians

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on April 7 and continue till May 27, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online travel firm Goibibo today said it has been signed up as principal sponsor of the IPL team Mumbai Indians for one year.

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on April 7 and continue till May 27, 2018.

As part of this partnership, brand Goibibo will be sported on the back of the Mumbai Indians team jersey this season, the company said in a statement.

The matches will be played at nine venues, across 51 days.

"The association with Mumbai Indians presents a consumer-focused brand like ours a unique opportunity to deepen our engagement with customers in a truly innovative manner," MakeMyTrip Group CMO Saujanya Shrivastava said.

Goibibo is a part of MakeMyTrip.

tags #Business #Companies #Goibibo #Mumbai Indians

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC