Goibibo signed as principal sponsor of Mumbai Indians

Online travel firm Goibibo today said it has been signed up as principal sponsor of the IPL team Mumbai Indians for one year.

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on April 7 and continue till May 27, 2018.

As part of this partnership, brand Goibibo will be sported on the back of the Mumbai Indians team jersey this season, the company said in a statement.

The matches will be played at nine venues, across 51 days.

"The association with Mumbai Indians presents a consumer-focused brand like ours a unique opportunity to deepen our engagement with customers in a truly innovative manner," MakeMyTrip Group CMO Saujanya Shrivastava said.

Goibibo is a part of MakeMyTrip.