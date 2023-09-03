GMR Smart Electricity Distribution bags Rs 5,123.37 crore UP contract

The Letter of Award (LOA) was granted as a result of the e-tender process conducted by UP Discoms

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Limited (GSEDPL), a subsidiary of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited, has been awarded a Rs 5123.37-crore smart meter project in Uttar Pradesh.

The letter of award (LOA) by Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited is for installing smart meters in the Purvanchal area of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj and Mirzapur, the company said on September 3.

GSEDPL will be responsible for the installation, integration and maintenance of 50.17 lakh smart meters in these areas, the company said.

The project is scheduled to have a 27-month implementation period commencing from the contract's execution date followed by a 93-month operational phase.

The complete contract amount to approximately Rs 2,386.72 crore for the Prayagraj and Mirzapur Zone and roughly Rs 2,736.65 crore for the Varanasi and Azamgarh Zone, the company said.

The LoA was granted after an e-tender process conducted by UP discoms. The project will unfold over 10 years.

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project encompasses the provision, setup, integration, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of smart meters using a DBFOOT approach. The design, build, finance, own, operate, transfer relies on cutting-edge technology and software solutions to achieve fully automated end-to-end functionality, the company said.