    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection

    PTI
    January 10, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said its US arm has launched its generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection.

    In a statement the company said Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) launched Bumetanide Injection of strengths of 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) single-dose vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) multi-dose vials.

    These are the generic version of Bumex injection, 0.25 mg/mL, of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, it added.

    The launch affirms commitment to Glenmark's continued focus on institutional business, company Senior Vice President, Business Development Portfolio, Product Launch & Strategy, Vijay Raghavan said.

    The Bumex injection, 0.25 mg/mL achieved annual sales of approximately USD 16.5 million, the company said citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended November 2022.
    first published: Jan 10, 2023 10:58 am