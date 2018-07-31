App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

General Atlantic gets CCI nod to buy stake in IIFL Wealth

In a tweet today, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved "acquisition of 5,66,500 equity shares of IIFL Wealth Management Ltd by General Atlantic Singapore Fund, pursuant to exercise of its pre-emptive rights".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Investment firm General Atlantic Singapore Fund has received fair trade regulator CCI's approval to buy over 5.66 lakh shares of IIFL Wealth Management. Asset management firm IIFL Wealth is a subsidiary of IIFL Holdings.

In a tweet today, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved "acquisition of 5,66,500 equity shares of IIFL Wealth Management Ltd by General Atlantic Singapore Fund, pursuant to exercise of its pre-emptive rights".

According to the notice submitted to the CCI, General Atlantic Singapore Fund had proposed to subscribe to 5,66,500 equity shares of IIFL Wealth Management, following the exercise of its pre-emptive rights under the shareholders agreement dated October 24, 2015.

In January 2016, the regulator had approved General Atlantic Singapore Fund's acquisition of 21.61 per cent stake in IIFL Wealth Management.

General Atlantic Singapore Fund is managed and advised by entities controlled by General Atlantic Service Company.

IIFL Wealth Management is engaged in portfolio management services, investment advisory services, distribution of financial products and stock broking services, among others.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 05:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #markets

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.